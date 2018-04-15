A free lunch

Eden Westerheide, left, 9, and her sister Eliza Westerheide, 11, both of Sidney and the children of Anne and Jay Westerheide, eat some of the pizza that was being handed out for free during a 10 year anniversary celebration held by East 47 Marathon Saturday, April 14. The event was held April 13 – 15. There were was also free hot dogs and wings. A raffle was also held.

Eden Westerheide, left, 9, and her sister Eliza Westerheide, 11, both of Sidney and the children of Anne and Jay Westerheide, eat some of the pizza that was being handed out for free during a 10 year anniversary celebration held by East 47 Marathon Saturday, April 14. The event was held April 13 – 15. There were was also free hot dogs and wings. A raffle was also held. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN041818FreeFood.jpg Eden Westerheide, left, 9, and her sister Eliza Westerheide, 11, both of Sidney and the children of Anne and Jay Westerheide, eat some of the pizza that was being handed out for free during a 10 year anniversary celebration held by East 47 Marathon Saturday, April 14. The event was held April 13 – 15. There were was also free hot dogs and wings. A raffle was also held. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News