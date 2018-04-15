Posted on by

A taste of stardom


Rockapella member Mitchell Williams, right, holds his microphone up to Beverly Myers, of Sidney, so she could sing along during a Gateway Arts Council’s presentation of the group Rockapella. The group performed at Sidney High School Sunday, April 15.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

