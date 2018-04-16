125 years

Monday, April 16, 1893

The Sidney Progressive Union completed its organization for the new year last evening. Dr. Ed L. LeFevre was named president. The organization is interested in improving the appearance of our town and has a number of projects in view.

———

Standard time is not accepted by the farmers, and each one on coming to town is careful to note that his watch is 22 minutes faster than the town clock.

100 years ago

Monday, April 16, 1918

The local draft board was in receipt today of a copy of the order and instructions relative to the granting of furloughs to enlisted men now in camp whose assistance is needed on the farms. Applications will be handled through the local draft board and furloughs would be granted only if these do not interfere with military training.

75 years ago

Monday, April 16, 1943

Members of the Ehrhardt bowling team were guests of Mr. and Mrs. George Ehrhardt at a dinner party last night at the Hotel Wagner. Members of the Ehrhardt bowling team included: Miss Irene Jarfas, Mrs. Harry K. Hess, Mrs. Robert Beanblossom, Mrs. Chalmer Stocker, and Mrs. Claude E. Green.

———

A campaign for improved fire protection is underway for the village of Maplewood, undertaken by the citizens of the entire vicinity following the recent $50,000 fire that wiped out a total of seven buildings. The added protection will include more chemicals, a pump on the truck used, ladders and buckets. The campaign has been instigated by Ralph Zimpfer and W.D. Campbell.

50 years ago

Monday, April 16, 1968

Miss Patricia E. McCasland has been named to the president’s honor roll at the University of Florida Gainesville, Fla. A straight A average must be maintained for a student at the university to be listed on the honor roll.

———

Ralph Bornhorst was named president of the Shelby County Tuberculosis and Health Association at the annual meeting Monday evening at Botkins High School. Named to serve with Bornhorst were Angus Pecoskie, vice president; Clifford Hoying, treasurer, and Mrs. Thurston Smyer, secretary.

25 years ago

Monday, April 16, 1993

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Paul McCartney once thought rock ‘n’ roll would end for him at the age of 24. When he hit 30, he thought he might be finished at 40. Now, kicking off a two-month North American tour at the age of 50, the former Beatle doesn’t know what to think.

———

Photo: Looking at a blueprint of a layout of new trees to be planted at Clear Creek Farm, 1900 S. Kuther Road, are Diane Stephens, executive director of Clear Creek, and Matthew Harris, the facility’s new director of development. The public is invited to a tree-planting ceremony May 23 when the facility will plant a tree for each of the young residents at Clear Creek.

———

RUSSIA – Russia Village Council moved a step closer to arranging for a return of sale of gasoline in the village as they agreed for a transfer of property during a meeting Wednesday evening. Minster Farmers Co-op., which has a branch office in Russia plans to install self-serve gasoline pumps on its property at the southwest corner of Francis and Cordonnier Streets.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

