Candidates share views, seek votes on May 8

SIDNEY — Republican candidates on the May ballot voiced their opinions on why they are the best person for the elected office they are seeking. The presentations were made during the Shelby County Liberty Group meeting Sunday afternoon at the Sidney VFW.

Nathan Estruth, a candidate for lieutenant governor on Mary Taylor’s ticket for governor, along with senate and house of representatives candidates were present for the meeting.

Estruth said he recently retired as the CEO of IMFLUX. He said he has hired machinists for his business and has brought jobs back to Ohio.

“I’ve never run for office before,” said Estruth. “Mary Taylor is the only woman in the state house to support a ban on abortion. Jon Husted voted for it. In 2006, when she was state auditor, she saw the state deficit coming. As the lieutenant governor, she’s running the insurance program. She saw that Obamacare was going to implode in four to five years. She save Ohio voters $40 million because she won the fight with Gov. John Kasich (over Obamacare).

“Mary Taylor has said ‘John Kasich left me, he left the party. I’m still conservative,’” Estruth said.

Estruth said he and Taylor will have a partnership if they are elected to office.

“She’s said there will be a partnership,” said Estruth. “That’s different than what she’s had with Kasich. “In the 12-plus weeks we’ve been on the trail, she’s been true to her words.”

The pair, he said, want to end Common Core in Ohio and to veto a house bill which threatens religious freedoms.

“The time for choosing is May 8,” said Estruth. “We are conservatives who can lead the state. As a senator, Mike DeWine voted three times allowing amnesty for illegal aliens. He voted for Social Security and tuition for illegal aliens.”

Estruth said there is a “lot of negativity coming out in their campaign. There are career politicians who say they are conservatives and they’re not.”

He said during the blue wave in 2006, every Republican seeking a state office was defeated except Taylor.

“Mary Taylor and Nathan Estruth are who can defeat the Democrats in November,” said Estruth.

Estruth said a poll was released Thursday and the Taylor/Estruth team was within 10 points of DeWine/Husted.

“We’ve been to 115 events in 45 counties in the last three weeks,” said Estruth. “We will and can win in May with your help.”

When questioned about sanctuary cities, Estruth said if Taylor is elected governor, they will shut them down. He said the ‘power of the purse’ will be used. If they don’t follow state and federal laws, there will be no funds for them.

“We can also bring criminal charges against any elected official who doesn’t follow state and federal law,” he said.

Melissa Ackison, of Marysville, is running for U.S. Senate. She is the co-owner of Ackison Surveying LLC.

“In 2013 I was invited to the White House,” she said, “to articulate socialized government programs such as the affordable care act. I’ve lived with the real effects of affordable care act. It’s a sham, It’s a lie.

“My fight with (Sherrod) Brown is personal. I’ve lived through the failed politics of Brown. I’m ready to to toe-to-toe and destroy him at the national level. Since 1973, he’s been in office. He’s never worked in the private sector. He cannot manufacture what I can give you naturally.”

She said it was Brown’s vote that put Obamacare into business.

“I can go toe-to-toe with Sherrod Brown and shut him down,” said Ackison. “I guarantee you I will take Brown out. I don’t need people to write my campaign speeches. This is my life I’m talking about.”

Jeff Anthony, representing Jim Renacci, who is running for U.S. Senate, told the audience that he’s known the candidate for many years. Renacci moved from Pennsylvania to Ohio where he worked as an accountant. He sold his prize possession, a Camero, to start his first business.

Katie DeLand is seeking office on the state central committee. The area includes seven counties. The North Star resident was appointed to the committee last fall.

She said she’s taken time to get to know all the committee chairs in each county. When she was in high school she served as a page in Washington, D.C. She also worked in Keith Faber’s office after working on his campaign.

She said she wants to strengthen each county’s central committee for a strong Republican party in Ohio.

The three candidates seeking the nomination for the Ohio House 84th District shared why they should be the voter’s choice on election day.

Travis Faber, Celina, said there are two groups fighting it out in Columbus — big government and conservatives. Big government, he said, wants to tell you how to do everything and regulate everything.

The other group of conservatives wants to lower taxes, are on the path of protecting life and protecting the Second Amendment.

“Some say I got into politics because my uncle (Keith Faber) was in it,” said Faber. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

Fourth-generation farmer Aaron Heilers, of Anna, and his wife Sarah have three sons, Will, Eli and Luke.

“Becoming a parent changes what’s important to you,” said Heilers.

The 84th District, he said, is the No. 1 agriculture district in Ohio. He feels his ag background will be beneficial to the residents if he’s elected to office.

“We need more common sense and conservative people representing us,” said Heilers. “I want you to look beyond the political connection…look past the last name. Judge us on our experience.”

Susan Manchester, of Waynesfield, said she has learned to stand up for conservative values.

“I see a disconnect of politicians in D.C.,” she said.

She feels government works best when it trusts the local community to do what’s best for them.

“We need to get government out of your way so you can do what you do best,” said Manchester.

She said she’s against common core and Medicaid expansion.

The final group addressing the audience we’re the four candidates running for the Republican nomination for the Ohio House of Representatives 85th District.

Rochiel Foulk, of Urbana, said she is a fiscal conservative who grew up on a family farm with her parents and three siblings. Both her parents were teachers and involved with law enforcement.

When asked how she feels about President Donald Trump’s attack on the FBI, she said she can’t speak for someone else as she hasn’t walked in their shoes.

“I believe in supporting our law enforcement,” she said.

Justin Griffis, of Sidney, said four years ago he voted for incumbent Nino Vitale.

“The past four years I’ve been disappointed in his performance,” said Griffis. “The government has functions they need to carry out and get the money out of the state and back to local government.”

He also addressed the opioid crisis in the state. He feels the statutory sentence for opioid charges should be increased and revamp the Good Samaritan law. Doctors who prescribe the drugs should also be held accountable along with pharmaceutical companies.

Joe Ratermann, of Sidney, also believes the government has been “sluggish” in addressing the opioid crisis.

“I’m a member of the Shelby County Drug Task Force,” he said. “We are addressing the problem now.we are getting education programs into the schools.”

He feels the state should be investing in youth organizations to help the youth stay away from drugs. Unfunded mandates should also be eliminated.

Nino Vitale, of Urbana, said he wasn’t going to tell the audience everything is OK in Columbus.

“We have problems,” said Vitale. “I’m sorry.”

He said 50 bills have been passed naming roads and bridges for people. There have been sex scandals — some of them involving Republicans.

“I’m sorry the government is not acting in a responsible way,” he said.

One bill he introduced was not allowed to be discussed on the house floor, he said. The bill would have protected pastors who didn’t want to marry same-sex couples.

“I’m doing exactly what I promised you I’d do,” he said. “I’m protecting babies, families, paychecks and your Second Amendment rights.”

