Taking away the mystery of hospitals

Jackson Center Local Schools student Malia Martz, 6, left, of Jackson Center, daughter of Katie Metz, is given sedative gas by surgery secretary Brittany Cook, of St. Marys, during a mock preparation for tonsil surgery. Martz was at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys with her classmates to learn about what goes on in a hospital. Students were taken to various learning stations, where they were taught different aspects of the medical profession and what to expect from nurses and doctors in different medical situations. Students from all over the area have recently made the trip to learn about hospitals.

Jackson Center Local Schools student Malia Martz, 6, left, of Jackson Center, daughter of Katie Metz, is given sedative gas by surgery secretary Brittany Cook, of St. Marys, during a mock preparation for tonsil surgery. Martz was at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys with her classmates to learn about what goes on in a hospital. Students were taken to various learning stations, where they were taught different aspects of the medical profession and what to expect from nurses and doctors in different medical situations. Students from all over the area have recently made the trip to learn about hospitals. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN041818KidHospital.jpg Jackson Center Local Schools student Malia Martz, 6, left, of Jackson Center, daughter of Katie Metz, is given sedative gas by surgery secretary Brittany Cook, of St. Marys, during a mock preparation for tonsil surgery. Martz was at Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys with her classmates to learn about what goes on in a hospital. Students were taken to various learning stations, where they were taught different aspects of the medical profession and what to expect from nurses and doctors in different medical situations. Students from all over the area have recently made the trip to learn about hospitals. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News