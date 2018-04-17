Teen killed in Auglaize accicent

WAPAKONETA — Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a two-vehicle, fatal crash that occurred, Monday, April 16, at 2:52 p.m., along Townline-Kossuth Road at U.S. 33 in western Auglaize County.

A 1997 Toyota four-door, driven by Kennedy Schreiber, 16, of St. Marys, was northbound on Townline-Kossuth Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at U.S. 33. A 2001 Buick four-door, driven by Brian J. Grube, 35, of Piqua, was eastbound on U.S. 33. Grube’s vehicle struck the driver’s door of the Toyota. The Toyoto crossed the median and westbound lanes of U.S. 33 and came to rest along the north side of U.S. 33. The Buick came to rest in the median along the eastbound side of U.S. 33. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene by the Auglaize County Coroner’s Office.

Two other occupants of the Toyota, Carson Liming, 17, of St. Marys, and Joseph Zartman, 17, of St. Marys, were transported to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima by St. Marys Fire Department. Both occupants sustained incapacitating injuries.

Grube was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital by Wapakoneta Fire Department. He also sustained incapacitating injuries.

The deceased was taken to Miller Funeral Home in St. Marys.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, St. Marys Police Department, St. Marys Fire Department, Buckland Fire Department, Auglaize County Emergency Management, Ohio Department of Transportation and the Auglaize County Coroner’s Office.