Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest An art piece entitled Toast is one of many works of art on display at the Miami Valley Centre Mall through April 24 as part of the Shelby County Schools Art Show. Toast is the work of Houston 11th grade students Addie White, Alyssa Kemp, and Hollie Voisard. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_041818mju_mall_art1.jpg Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest An art piece entitled Toast is one of many works of art on display at the Miami Valley Centre Mall through April 24 as part of the Shelby County Schools Art Show. Toast is the work of Houston 11th grade students Addie White, Alyssa Kemp, and Hollie Voisard. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Sierra Olson, Joe Norem, and Sarah VanCamp, l-r, check out the art on display at the Miami Valley Centre Mall this week. The art is part of the Shelby County Schools Art Show and will be at the mall through April 24. Olson, Norem, and VanCamp are members of the River City Rhythm Drum Corps Line out of Minnesota. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_041818mju_mall_art2.jpg Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Sierra Olson, Joe Norem, and Sarah VanCamp, l-r, check out the art on display at the Miami Valley Centre Mall this week. The art is part of the Shelby County Schools Art Show and will be at the mall through April 24. Olson, Norem, and VanCamp are members of the River City Rhythm Drum Corps Line out of Minnesota.