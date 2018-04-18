A lesson to remember

New Knoxville High School students watch a medical transport helicopter land at the Neil Armstrong Airport in New Knoxville Wednesday, April 18, during a mock crash. New Knoxville firefighters, police and the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office took part in the exercise to show students how driving while drunk and driving while distracted can lead to fatal car crashes.

