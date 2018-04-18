Power Station Fitness closes

SIDNEY — The Power Station Fitness gym, 1090 Wapakoneta Ave., has closed.

A notice was posted Tuesday that the business would shutter as of 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 18.

Personal trainer Julie Fogt told the Sidney Daily News, Wednesday, that the gym was owned by Wallace Inc., a family now based in Florida. Original owners Roy and Ginger Wallace, then of Sidney, opened the fitness center in 1997.

The business is now for sale. The gym offered exercise equipment and mixed martial arts, cardio-kickboxing and Silver Sneakers classes to members.

“JoAnn Wallace passed away. Her kids have decided to liquidate the business,” Fogt said. “We didn’t know until 4 p.m., Monday.”

Three full-time and two part-time employees are now out of work.

Members who have paid in advance for time at the gym will be reimbursed, Fogt said. Those who had monthly fees automatically withdrawn against credit cards have had their accounts frozen.

“I’ve been employed for seven years, but I’ve been a member since it opened,” Fogt said. “Someone said it should have been called ‘Cheers’ like the bar in the TV show, because everybody knows your name. It will be missed very much.”

