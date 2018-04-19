125 years

Thursday, April 19, 1893

An interesting entertainment was given at the M.E. Church last evening. About 100 stereopticon views of Sidney and surroundings were shown by L.T. Snodgrass and explained by A.W. Gamble. Nearly all of the principal buildings in town today and many old ones now torn down were shown.

———

The attention of the night police is called to a crowd of boys that meet near the electric light at the intersection of East Avenue with the Murphy Pike. They meet for card playing. The boys are not over 12 or 14 years old, and at all times when the weather is good they are in poor business until a late hour.

100 years ago

Thursday, April 19, 1918

The local draft board today released the names of the 38 men and four alternates who will leave for Camp Sherman on Apr. 26. Those included are: John W. Akren, Louis Koverman, Herman P. Brucken, A.L. Inskeep, H.C. Becker, Louis Chickering, Grant M. Draper, H.M. Bothel, Clarence Holtkamp, John J. Gilmore, Frederick C. Wagner, Benjamin A. Barker, Robert Brown, William H. Lamping, Edward Naber, Edward F. Smith, Melville Young, Alonzo W. Brewer, Homer Kaufman, Lester B. Hershey, Charles O. Sherer, Leonard Winkler, Leo J. Peters, Sam J. Hetzler, John H. Helmlinger, Vernon Hallisy, Frank Copeland, Dorsey Morris, Dale C. Sheeley, Henry A. Leining, Joseph F. Swiger, Charles F. Thompson, Walter Doak, Perry L. Heintz, Floyd Sarver, Albert E. Kah, Andrew W. Roy, Harry Frazier, Daniel W. Shilling, John E. Stanridge, Louis Hoying, and Albert L. Cole.

75 years ago

Thursday, April 19, 1943

Miss Louise Bond, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roscoe Bond, 818 South Main Avenue, has been sworn in a as a member of the the SPARS, Uncle Sam’s women’s auxiliary of the coast guard. She will report for duty the middle of May.

———

Affiliation of the Loramie Banking Co., at Fort Loramie, with the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, was announced today. The bank incorporated in 1915 has total deposits approximating $800,000. George Guenther is president, and E.F. Day, cashier.

50 years ago

Thursday, April 19, 1968

Plans of the E. & M. Realty Co. to construct a neighborhood business center on St. Marys Avenue were disclosed today. The proposed center, according to E.M. Willman, president of the firm, would contain about six shops, including a dairy store, beauty shop, barber shop, coin-operated laundry and other neighborhood stores.

———

Richard Paulus, M.D., a native of Versailles, has joined the office of Drs. Breece, Hunter and Schroer in the general practice of medicine in Sidney. A son of Margaret Paulus and the late C.J. Paulus of Versailles, he graduated from high school there and took his pre-medical training at the University of Dayton. Dr. Paulus recently completed two years of military service.

25 years ago

Thursday, April 19, 1993

FORT LORAMIE – “Tomorrow’s wishes, yesterday’s dreams” is the theme of the Fort Loramie High School junior-senior prom to be held Friday night. Candidates for prom king are: Brian Eilerman, Michael Sanders and Eric Fleckenstein. Candidates for prom queen are: Sarah DeLoye, Jennifer Hoying, and Molly Schmiesing.

———

Dr. Richard H. Breece, Shelby County Health Commissioner, will serve as parade grand marshal for the Shelby County MayFest on May 8. MayFest officials selected Breece because he has been involved with the promotion of good health for the young of Shelby County as health commissioner and as a family practitioner, said William Barlow, MayFest general chairman.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

