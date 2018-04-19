Rainbow trout released in Tawawa Lake

Fish hatchery technician Jill Conner, right, of Castalia, sends hundreds of rainbow trout through a tube into Tawawa Lake Thursday, April 19. Conner released 900 of the fish as dozens of fishermen waited around the lake with poles in hand. The fish were transported from the Castalia State Fish Hatchery. Watching Connere work is city of Sidney parks employee James Daniels, of Pasco. One of the released rainbow trout swam head first into a discarded fast food cup. The fish spent several minutes swimming around with the cup on its head before it stopped moving and floated onto its side. The photographer pulled the fish out of the cup and released it.

