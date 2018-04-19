Information received on alleged assault

CELINA — Additional information concerning the alleged assault of a candidate seeking the Republican nomination for the Ohio House’s 84th District has been received.

Frank Urwin, 55, of St. Henry, was arrested by Celina Police on April 17 and charged with assault and theft. He allegedly assaulted Travis Faber, of Celina, after taken a Faber campaign sign from the corneer of Westbank Road and US 127. Urwin is accused of taking two signs — one on April 12 and the second on April 17.

Urwin is reportedly a volunteer for Aaron Heilers’s campaign. Heilers, of Anna, is one of three candidates seeking the Republican nomination on May 8 for the 84th District seat.

“I was made aware of the incident while attending the Mercer County GOP Reagan Day Dinner,” said Heilers. “The volunteer was not acting under the direction of me or anyone else involved in the campaign. The situation occurred between two adults and I would expect both involved parties to act as such.

“I do not condone this type of behavior. I am going to let the judicial process run its course before commenting further,” said Heilers. “Voters should know that this doesn’t reflect on how my campaign has been run. I will continue to focus on the issues that are important to the voters of the 84th District and why I think I am the best representative of our values.”

Faber suffered minor injuries in the incident.

“This attack does not reflect the values of the people of Mercer County or the 84th District,” Faber said in a press release. “We can agree to disagree on the issues, but violence has no place in our democracy.”

Faber said he believes the attack stemmed from the fact he had photographed the assailant allegedly stealing campaign yard signs just before the incident. Faber’s campaign had placed signs in the yard of Boardwalk Grill with permission from the lessee of the property. The attack happened while Faber was sitting in his car attempting to call local police and report the theft.

Urwin will be arraigned in Celina Municipal Court on April 23 at 1:30 p.m.