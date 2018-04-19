Making pancakes to support Kiwanis

Jessica Guillozet, of Maplewood, pours pancake batter onto a griddle as she makes pancakes for the Kiwanis Pancake Day at Sidney First United Methodist Church Wednesday, April 18. The pancakes were all-you-can-eat. Sausage, apple sauce and drinks were included in the meal.

Jessica Guillozet, of Maplewood, pours pancake batter onto a griddle as she makes pancakes for the Kiwanis Pancake Day at Sidney First United Methodist Church Wednesday, April 18. The pancakes were all-you-can-eat. Sausage, apple sauce and drinks were included in the meal. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN042018Pancakes.jpg Jessica Guillozet, of Maplewood, pours pancake batter onto a griddle as she makes pancakes for the Kiwanis Pancake Day at Sidney First United Methodist Church Wednesday, April 18. The pancakes were all-you-can-eat. Sausage, apple sauce and drinks were included in the meal. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News