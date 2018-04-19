One last hurrah

Whittier Elementary music teacher, Jennifer Billing-Martz, left to right, of Anna, directs a production of “Jack and the Beanstalk” starring Ah’Niyah Wilson, 7, daughter of Brooke Lambert and Devin Wilson, and Collin Bowersock, 7, both of Sidney, son of Jennifer and Jammie Bowersock. The musical was Billing-Martz’s last production. She is retiring at the end of this school year.

Whittier Elementary music teacher, Jennifer Billing-Martz, left to right, of Anna, directs a production of “Jack and the Beanstalk” starring Ah’Niyah Wilson, 7, daughter of Brooke Lambert and Devin Wilson, and Collin Bowersock, 7, both of Sidney, son of Jennifer and Jammie Bowersock. The musical was Billing-Martz’s last production. She is retiring at the end of this school year. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN042018MusicTeacher.jpg Whittier Elementary music teacher, Jennifer Billing-Martz, left to right, of Anna, directs a production of “Jack and the Beanstalk” starring Ah’Niyah Wilson, 7, daughter of Brooke Lambert and Devin Wilson, and Collin Bowersock, 7, both of Sidney, son of Jennifer and Jammie Bowersock. The musical was Billing-Martz’s last production. She is retiring at the end of this school year. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News