How the Spanish Flu effected Shelby County

Public health nurse for the Shelby County Health Department Alicia Cooper, of Jackson Center, plays a video clip depicting the effects of the Spanish Flu. The video clip was part of a presentation on the Spanish Flu given by Cooper Tuesday, April 17 at the Ross Historical Center. Cooper listed the names and ages of the people in Shelby County that died from the Spanish Flu. She also talked about how all public gatherings were banned in Shelby County to prevent the spread of the flu.

