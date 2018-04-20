125 years

Friday, April 20, 1893

One ordinance against piling boxes and barrels on the sidewalks ought to answer the purpose in any town, and it would if enforced. Sidney has such an ordinance. It was passed July 27, 1857. For its violation the penalty named is $10 or less, and the costs of the prosecution.

———

There has been so much said about beautifying the town that the accomplishment of something in that direction is naturally expected. There is no other place in town that needs attention more than that part of South Street east of Main Avenue. There has been a street there 60 years, but there is not one opened recently that looks so bad. When it is considered that the street is within one square of the court house, one may wonder why it is used for brush heaps and garbage dumps.

100 years ago

Friday, April 20, 1918

Some 300 volunteer workers for the Third Liberty Loan were present for the banquet last night in the First Methodist church, and today these workers were scurrying over the city and county in an effort to secure the county’s quote by Monday night. Several townships reported at noon today that they were near their assigned goals.

75 years ago

Friday, April 20, 1943

Rolling as a five-man team, Ehrhardt’s Flowers, scored a total of 2811 pins to finish well up in the Ohio State Bowling tournament being held in Cleveland. The local team is composed of R. Beanblossom, Paul Nardini, George Ehrhardt, Dorsey Nevergall, and Lester Farley.

———

Miss Shirley Pruden, of this city, was sworn in as a member of the WAVES yesterday at Columbus and will report for active duty in the near future. She is the daughter of Fred Pruden, North Ohio Avenue.

50 years ago

Friday, April 20, 1968

FORT LORAMIE – The Fort Loramie area may be well on its way toward forming a senior citizens club following a meeting at the American Legion Post here Wednesday. Between 55 and 60 elderly residents from the Newport-Fort Loramie-St. Patrick area turned out for the first meeting, according to Vernon Frey, a member of the Fort Loramie Kiwanis Club. Frey said that in addition to the people who turned out for the first meeting, several other elderly residents called and said they were interested in participating.

25 years ago

Friday, April 20, 1993

HOUSTON – The Houston High School prom will be held Saturday night, with Mardi Gras as the theme of the event. Nominated as prom king candidates are: Craig Carr, Chris Wise and Brian Watercutter. Nominated as prom queen candidates are: Erin Elliot, Heather Dulin, and Alisha Booher.

———

Photo: Becky Milner, 10, competes in the 25-meter wheelchair race in one of the wheelchair events at Special Olympics/Field Days Saturday at Sidney High School. She placed third in the event. Youngsters and adults from throughout Shelby County competed on a variety of athletic events.

———

A union representing workers at Kroger supermarkets in the Miami Valley, including a store in Sidney, has called in 35 international union representatives to help prepare union members for a possible strike Wednesday.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

