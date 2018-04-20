Habitat tobuild homein Sidney

SIDNEY — Less than a year after Habitat for Humanity of Miami and Shelby Counties completed its first build in Shelby County — a house in Jackson Center that was dedicated Aug. 9, 2017 — it will begin a second one.

The organization has announced that groundbreaking for a new home will be April 29, at 1:30 p.m., at 524 Second Ave., Sidney.

It will be the first Sidney build since the Habitat organizations of Shelby and Miami counties merged in 2015 and the first Habitat house in Sidney is some two decades.

The public is invited to share the groundbreaking with Kelly Beemer and her daughters, who will be the new homeowners when the house is complete.

Beemer, 32, is a long-time Sidney resident. She and her daughters, Mikayla Huckleby, 11, Kiana Huckleby, 9, and Mylah Beemer, 1, have never been homeowners before.

“I feel really lucky,” Beemer said, “because so many people are donating time and effort to it. I’m really grateful for that.”

The primary sponsor of the project is Emerson. Cargill is also a sponsor. Both companies will donate funds and workers’ time to the construction, which will be managed by Paul Hoying of Hoying & Hoying Builders.

“Emerson is proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity for this build in Shelby County. Our values of supporting our people and our local community are demonstrated through this partnership. We will provide funding, organize employee volunteers, and offer general support as needed. We are currently renovating and expanding our own facilities in Sidney, and we are excited to support this community project in parallel,” said an Emerson spokesman who refused to be identified in a Habitat release, Friday.

Beemer Met Habitat’s criteria for homeownership: need, sweat equity and assumption of 20-year, no-interest mortgage. She has not volunteered for Habitat in the past.

“I’d never heard of it. My grandmother (Alberta Grambel, of Sidney) told me I should apply for it,” Beemer said.

She completed her application in August and received word in January that her request had been approved. Habitat for Humanity gave her three choices of location in Sidney, and she selected the Second Avenue site.

“Cargill is pleased to be able to participate in this build for the Beemer family,” said Mickey Hamer, Sidney facility leader at Cargill Inc. “We believe it’s an honor to be able to help the Beemers bring their new home to life. We look forward to getting started on their build.”

The family have reviewed their house plans and begun the process of selecting paint colors, flooring, appliances and roofing material. A completion date for the four-bedroom dwelling will be dependent on the weather. The construction schedule has been finalized, as well as the volunteer schedule.

Individuals who would like to help can apply to do so by calling 937-332-3763.

