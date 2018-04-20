Honda goes green

Honda office support employee Sonja Cost, left, of Anna, chooses a free baby tree with help from Honda facilities engineer Jeremy Briggs, center, of Troy, and Honda technical administrative staff member Erica Reynolds, of Wapakoneta, at a Honda environmental fair at the Anna Engine Plant, Friday, April 20. Honda had 1,500 trees to give to employees. Trees that weren’t selected will be planted by employees in The Wilds, a safari park in Zanesville. Honda volunteers will also help clean up Indian Lake State Park. The fair is part of Honda’s celebration of Earth Day. Nexeo, the company that recycles Honda’s garbage, distributed 500 tomato plants, as well. At the fair were displays showing how Honda has succeeded in dramatically reducing landfill-bound trash and decreased energy use.

