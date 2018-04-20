Police chase ends in Fair Road crash

SIDNEY — A police chase, Friday, April 20, ended in a crash along Fair Road.

At about 12:03 p.m., Sidney Police Officer Jim Jennings observed a vehicle in violation, northbound on Interstate 75. He attempted to stop the vehicle by activating his emergency lights.

The driver of the suspect vehicle took Exit 90 and traveled west along Fair Road with stopping at the stop sign and accelerating to speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

Jennings called in the pursuit and activated his siren. The suspect vehicle, at times, traveled into oncoming lanes of Fair Road before the driver lost control in the 2600 block, nearly causing an accident. The vehicle stopped near 2644 Fair Road, sustaining what appeared to be minor damage its the left front side.

The driver, Travelle M. Scott Sr., 42, of Dayton, was taken into custody without further incident. He was found to have felony warrants out for his arrest and no driver’s license.

Scott was placed in the Shelby County Jail. Charges for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer will be presented to the Shelby County Grand Jury.