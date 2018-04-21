125 years

Saturday, April 21, 1893

A bill has been introduced in the state legislature to repeal the standard time law. The statesmen evidently have their doubt about the propriety of endeavoring to break up habits of a lifetime.

———

Many persons wish to know why the water trough near the intersection of South Main and Ohio Avenues is useless. The trough in the south part of town will not be useful unless the cemetery trustees place a valve on the pipeline. A broken valve on this line wasted enough water to supply all the troughs and for that reason it was shut off.

100 years ago

Saturday, April 21, 1918

Twelve speakers, one each from the 12 English sections at the high school, presented four-minute Thrift stamp speeches this morning. First place went to Cecil A. Webster, with Dorothy Elicker, second. Others participating included: James Crusey 3rd; Frances Sargeant, 4th; John Harmony, 5th; John Milholland, 6th; Robert Potter, Virgil Wiley, Eugene Rahn, Mildred Given, Alice Simmons, Edith Given.

75 years ago

Aaturday, April 21, 1943

Presentation of 17 awards of merit-bar pins – to as many members of Co. K, Ohio State Guard, highlighted last night’s drill and inspection at the armory. Two-year recipients of bar pins included: Capt. Frank Marshall, Lt. Clyde Millhoff, Sgts. Merton Maxwell, Robert Buirley, Joseph Hahn; Pfc. Charles Elliott, Marcellus O’Neill; Pvt. Charles Garrison, Arthur Shepard and Robert Young.

———

Miss Jean Sharp, commerce college; Miss Ann Meyerholtz, college of education; Nagle Gusching, engineering college, and Paul Wissman, also engineering, were listed on the honor roll at Ohio State University for the winter quarter.

50 years ago

Saturday, April 21, 1968

Five Sidney Boy Scouts, all members of the Church of God on Campbell Street, will be honored at 3 p.m. Sunday in the United Theological Seminary in Dayton for completing the requirements for the God and Country award. To be recognized are Michael Lundy, 16, and Greg Lundy, 15, Ron Brandyberry, 15, Steve Middleton, 16, and Gale Roller, 14. The church’s pastor, who worked with the youths is Rev. Ted Harrison. The award is for becoming involved in church study, experience, service in faith, witness, citizenship and fellowship.

25 years ago

Saturday, April 21, 1993

“Arabian Nights” is the theme for this year’s Sidney High School prom, to be held Saturday from 8:30 p.m. to midnight in the Sidney High gym. Queen candidates are: Elizabeth Abbott, Emily Arthur, Erin Clement, Donita Harger, Shauna Kinninger, Kim Longmire, and Heather Ward. King candidates are: Todd Wurstner, Thomas Christie, Lon Cooper, Ronald Ivey, Christian Mayled, Derek Mintchell, and Joshua Snyder.

———

The Rev. Angelo C. Caserta, pastor of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Piqua, is busy cooking up a new ministry that involves spaghetti sauce and children. Caserta, who will retire in August after 48 years in the priesthood, is marketing Italian Supreme Spaghetti Sauce and all the profits will go into a trust fund to be used for various projects benefiting children. The sauce, which comes packaged in 28-ounce cans and pouches, is available locally at Kroger’s in Sidney as well as H & S Market in Mister.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

