One killed in buggy crash

SIDNEY — One person was killed following an SUV-buggy crash on state Route 47 Friday night around 9 p.m.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old woman in the buggy was pronounced dead at the scene. Two infants in the buggy were taken by CareFlight to a Dayton hospital. A man in the buggy was taken to a local hospital and transferred to a Dayton hospital.

The buggy, which was properly lit, was struck in the rear by an SUV. The driver fled on foot and was arrested a mile from the crash.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s office jail roster, Steven Hunter, 42, has been booked into the jail on aggravated vehicular manslaughter and stoping after an accident on a public road charges. No bond has been set on either charge.

The crash remains under investigation.