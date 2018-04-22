Movie magic

Beams of light stream though the air from the projector onto the giant screen at the Sidney Auto Vue Drive-In Theater Friday, April 20. Friday was opening night for the season. The first movie played was “I can only imagine” the second movie shown was “Ready Player One.” The drive-in theatre will be showing movies starting at dusk every Friday and Saturday until after Memorial Day when they will be shown every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Throwback Series of movies will start to be shown sometime in June.

Beams of light stream though the air from the projector onto the giant screen at the Sidney Auto Vue Drive-In Theater Friday, April 20. Friday was opening night for the season. The first movie played was “I can only imagine” the second movie shown was “Ready Player One.” The drive-in theatre will be showing movies starting at dusk every Friday and Saturday until after Memorial Day when they will be shown every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Throwback Series of movies will start to be shown sometime in June. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN042318AutoVue.jpg Beams of light stream though the air from the projector onto the giant screen at the Sidney Auto Vue Drive-In Theater Friday, April 20. Friday was opening night for the season. The first movie played was “I can only imagine” the second movie shown was “Ready Player One.” The drive-in theatre will be showing movies starting at dusk every Friday and Saturday until after Memorial Day when they will be shown every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Throwback Series of movies will start to be shown sometime in June. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News