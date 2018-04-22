Sidney man charged in fatal crash

SIDNEY — A Sidney man will be arraigned in Sidney Municipal Court Monday morning on charges related to a fatal crash Friday night.

Steven Hunter, 42, of Sidney, has been charged with aggravated vehicular manslaughter and stopping after an accident on a public road charges. No bond has been set on either charge.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old woman was killed in the crash, which involved a SUV and a horse-drawn buggy in the 22000 block of state Route 47 at 9:11 p.m. Friday. The woman, her husband and two children were all in the buggy and were ejected from the vehicle when it was struck in the rear by Hunter’s SUV.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The children were taken by CareFlight to a Dayton hospital. Her husband was transported to Wilson Health and then transferred to a Dayton hospital. The names of the family haven’t been released by the Sheriff’s Office.

The buggy was which was properly lit at the time of the crash.

Following the crash, the driver fled on foot and was arrested a mile from the crash in Logan County.

Maplewood Fire was dispatched to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.