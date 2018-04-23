125 years ago

Monday, April 23, 1893

As soon as a copy of the cumulative workhouse sentence law shall be received by Mayor Ailes, he will be ready and willing to give some of the chronic violators of the law a practical version of it. Fellows who are high degree drunkards and general disturbers of the peace, who have made one trip to the workhouse, will have the first sentence doubled and added to the second one, and if they shall have been to the workhouse twice, they may get a sentence on third conviction, of one to three years.

100 years ago

Monday, April 23, 1918

Laurel club members observed their 11th anniversary last evening with a theatre party at the Mall. After the show they enjoyed refreshments at The Purity. Present were: Misses Norma Hutchison, Bonnie and Mary J. Pence, Pearl Allton, Elizabeth Robertson, Mary Line, Laura Whited, Arlene Lonsbury, Christine Mauer, Elizabeth Shaw, and Mrs. Homer Laughlin. Other years the club has observed the anniversary with a banquet, but this year donated that money to the Red Cross.

———

Another reason for a new bridge at Fort Loramie was supplied last night, when the Minster brewery truck was involved in an accident on the swing bridge. The driver said he could not make the turn around the signal post in the center of the street quick enough and was almost dumped into the canal. The truck was considerably damaged but no one injured.

75 years ago

Monday, April 23, 1943

Frank Fields, of the Sidney Machine Tool Co., has been appointed a member of the Sidney-Troy-Piqua manpower commission, replacing Robert Bertsch, Slusser-McLean Scraper Co., who resigned because of his health.

———

Eleanor Aschenbach, eighth grade, and Helen Gross and Charles Smith, ninth grade students, each with a four-point average, led the 182 students named on the fifth six-week period honor roll at Sidney High School.

50 years ago

Monday, April 23, 1968

Marcia Metz, senior at Jackson Center High School, has been named Shelby County Teenager of the Month for April by the Sidney Optimist Club, and was awarded an appropriate plaque at the club’s meeting this week.

———

On Tuesday in Dallas, Tex., the Methodist Church and the Evangelical United Brethren Church will formally merge. The merger involves about 11 million persons throughout the world and about 5,000 members of the denominations in the country.

25 years ago

Monday, April 23, 1993

Photo: Kirk Bertram of Altercon Contracting Inc., of Wapakoneta smooths out concrete for a ramp which will lead from the existing basement of Anna United Methodist Church to the basement area of the new church addition. The project is part of construction of a two-story 7,200-square-foot Christian education addition onto the church at 201 W. North St. The Rev. Dennis Baker, church pastor, said the building shell will likely begin going up in May.

———

Photo: Marcus Goffena, the first participant in a new program offered at Kiddieland Preschool, leaves a van under the watchful eye of Bruce Lampley, administrator of the preschool located at First Church of the Nazarene, 1899 Wapakoneta Ave. Goffena, the 6-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. David Goffena, is enrolled in a before and after daycare program for school-age children.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

