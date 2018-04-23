Sidney man, roommate indicted in child endangering case

SIDNEY – A Sidney man was indicted for child endangerment a day after his 21st birthday by the Shelby County grand jury Thursday. His roommate was also charged in connection with the alleged assault.

Blake Owen Stephens, 21, 303 N. West Ave., was indicted on one count of endangering children, a third-degree felony. He will be arraigned in Shelby County Common Pleas Court at 10 a.m. Thursday.

According to online court records, prosecutors allege that on March 29 Stephens “administered excessive physical disciplinary measures to an infant child causing bruising to face, lip, arm, chest, back, and neck areas, and hemorrhage to eyes, all of which created a substantial risk of serious physical harm.”

There was no available information regarding the location and identity of the victim or parents.

Stephens also faces charges in other pending cases. He is currently free on a $5,000 bond for a probation violation charge on a drug-related conviction. He failed to contact his probation officer about being contact by Sidney Police on March 30-31, admitted being in the Rainbow Bar and consuming alcohol being underage, violated curfew and failed to report a change of address.

He was also charged with underage consumption by city police.

His roommate, Tiffany Ann Roe, 28, was indicted for obstruction of justice, a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly gave misleading statements and attempted to conceal the location of Stephens during the child endangerment investigation on March 29.

She remains incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail. She will be arraigned at 10 a.m. Thursday along with the remaining defendants indicted last week unless noted.

A Christiansburg, Ohio, has been indicted on four counts related to alleged misappropriation of more than $25,000 in governmental medical and food assistance benefits. The offenses allegedly occurred in both Shelby and Miami counties.

Amber L. White, 38, was indicted for illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits, a fourth-degree felony. She is accused of fraudulently accepting and using food assistance benefits in the amount of $18,574 from May 2013 through October 2017.

White is also charged with falsification, a fifth-degree felony. She is accused of making false statements on applications for Medicaid assistance. Court records indicate she fraudulently received $7,184.38 in benefits from May 2013 through November 2017.

She was also charged with two counts of forgery, both fifth-degree felonies. She is accused of forging the signatures of others on Jan. 3 and April 17, 2017, on benefit applications with the Shelby County Job and Family Services.

Drug, fraud, other cases indicted

In other cases:

• Michael Joe Ross, 30, Arlington, Texas, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, and possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested on April 4 transporting 725 Oxymorphone tablets. Included in the indictment is the forfeiture of a Jeep Cherokee and $5,891 in cash believed to be gained from criminal activity.

• Jeremy D. Shoe, 37, 615 East St., domestic violence, a third-degree felony. He was arrested March 24 for harming a female family member. He has two previous domestic violence convictions in Miami County.

• Clark E. Sturgeon II, at large, one count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. He is accused of taking a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu and receiving a Dodge truck her knew was stolen, both on Jan. 5.

• Edidiong Obong Udoeyop, 29, Detroit, Michigan, one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony, and two counts of possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested April 26 with 725 Oxymorphone tablets. A specification addition includes the forfeiture of a Jeep Cherokee and $3,694 in cash believed to have been generated from criminal activity.

• Amy Lochard, 40, 224 Pike St., aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was arrested on April 2 in possession of methamphetamine.

• Skylar Ray Dougherty, Gratis, Ohio, possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested on March 27 in possession of cocaine.

• Marqueeze Knight, 23, Xenia, Ohio, trafficking in drugs, and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. A specification calls for the forfeiture of $285 in cash believed to be generated through criminal activity.

• Gregory Russell, 42, at large, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was arrested Oct. 25 in possession of methamphetamine.

• Justin Edward Wiggington, 30, 339 ½ S. Highland Ave., aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies, and obstruction of official business, a second-degree misdemeanor. He is accused of running from police during a Nov. 25 arrest while in possession of methamphetamine.

• Joey Franklin, 49, 329 Jefferson St., burglary, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of breaking into 432 Jefferson St. and committing a theft.

• Joshua A. Liette, 31, at large, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs, and one count of possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested Oct. 16 in possession of fentanyl, Carfentanil, heroin, and cocaine.

• Joseph Lucas, 30, 710 Campbell Road, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested April 13 in possession of methamphetamine.

• Carl T. Crawford, 23, at large, failure to provide change of address, a fourth-degree felony. On March 20, he is accused of not notifying the sheriff’s department of his new address. He has a previous conviction in Miami County.

• Matthew J. Overbey, 43, 318 Wilkinson Ave., having a weapon while under disability, a third-degree felony. He is accused of having a handgun in his possession during a March 7 arrest.

• Michael W. Butts, 28, 710 S. Wayne St., Piqua, failure to appear, a fifth-degree felony. He failed to appear for his sentencing in another case on April 3.

• Megan R. Caskey, 27, 331 Fifth Ave., aggravated possession drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. She was arrested Sept. 1 in possession of Carfentanil.

• Anthony Ryan Thomas, 19, 12596 Kirkwood Road, four counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, all fourth-degree felonies. He is accused of selling Methamphetamine on four different dates.

• Nathan Wayne Marlow, 35, 917 S. Walnut St., trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. He is accused of trespassing at a home at 14588 Sharp Road.

• Dandre Moore, 28, Detroit, Michigan, three counts of identity fraud, all fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested April 11while in possession of a bank card, Sam’s Club card, and an Ohio ID not belonging to him. He will be arraigned May 17.

• Mark Crim Jr., 29, Detroit, Michigan, two counts of identity fraud, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested April 11 in possession two credit cards of another person.

Welfare fraud indictment tops $25,000 in benefits

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

