Bond set in fatal crash

SIDNEY — Bond was set Monday morning in Sidney Municipal Court for the man accused of causing the death of a woman Friday night.

Steven E. Hunter, 42. 1208 Hazel Nut Lane, Sidney, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, a 1st degree felony, and stopping after an accident, a 3rd degree felony.

Judge Duane Goettemoeller set bond at $150,000 cash or surety plus court costs. Hunter’s next preliminary hearing will be Tuesday, May 1, at 10 a.m.

According to court records, Hunter is accused of causing the death of Sarah Schwartz, who was riding in a horse-drawn buggy with three other people Friday night in the 22000 block of state Route 47. He was allegedly driving under the influence when his vehicle struck the buggy.

Following the crash, Hunter allegedly fled the scene and was captured by deputies about a mile away. He was arrested and transported to the Shelby County Jail.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart, his office received a report of an injury crash near the Logan/Shelby County line involving a motor vehicle and horse-drawn buggy at 9:11 p.m. Deputies from Logan and Shelby County Sheriff’s Offices responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates Hunter was traveling westbound on state Route 47, west of the Logan/Shelby County line when he struck a westbound horse-drawn buggy. The buggy was carrying four passengers — an adult male, an adult female and two infants. All were ejected from the buggy.

A family friend of the victim has identified them as Sarah Schwartz, 23, Henry Schwartz, 26, Elmer Schwartz, 18 months, and Ester Schwartz, 4 months, all of Maplewood.

Sarah Schwartz was pronounced dead at the scene. Henry Schwartz was transported to Wilson Health and then transferred to Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, where he is in critical condition. The two infants were transported from the scene via CareFlight to Dayton Children’s Hospital. Both children are in critical condition as well.

The crash remains under investigation

Hunter