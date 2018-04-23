Book sale expands to 1 week, twice a year

SIDNEY — Calling all book lovers! The Amos Memorial Public Library has a surprise for you.

“With the addition at the library, we now have space to hold the annual book sale here,” said Peggy Tune, graphic arts and adult programming coordinator. “The book sale has always been a big community event. So we decided to hold the sale twice a year for a week each time instead of just a weekend in October.”

The first week-long sale begins Saturday, April 28, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will open back up on Monday, April 30, and run through Friday, May 4. The hours for the sale that week will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The sale will offer thousands of books and many other items. Hardback books may be purchased for a donation of 50 cents. Children’s books and paperbacks are 25 cents each. There will also be CD’s, music cassettes, videos and audio books for sale.

The sale will be held in the downstairs meeting room. Those wishing to purchase books should use the elevator to get to the lower level. Once in the elevator, the person should press “B” for basement, said Tune

“The Shelby County Genealogical Society has helped us with the book sale for 30 years,” said Tune. “The American Legion tied up their hall for four days for us and they never charged us a dime.

“We never had the space at the library before to have the sale on site,” she said. “Now that we do, we decided to hold the sale twice a year. We hope that with the longer time for the sale, more people will get to enjoy it.”

Tune said a lot of the books for sale are donations the library has received and withdrawals from the library collection.

“We don’t make a huge amount on the sale,” said Tune. “But if you add it up over the years, it’s a lot of money.

“We think this a community service for our residents,” she said. “It’s exciting to see someone come in and find exactly the book they were looking for.”

Tune said around 500 people attended the sale last October when it was a two-day event at the American Legion.

“This is a big community event,” she said. “I hope we’ll always do it.”

Donations received during the sale will be used to purchase more books and other materials for the library.

For more information, contact the library, 937-492-8354, or peggyn@woh.rr.com.

