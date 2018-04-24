Fundraiser planned for Aaron Harris

SIDNEY — A fundraiser is planned for Aaron Harris, of Sidney, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 throat cancer.

The event will be held Saturday, April 28, at First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road, Sidney. Doors open at 2:30 with the fundraiser starting at 3 p.m.

Admission is $20 which includes bingo cards with various purses selected for prizes. Some of the purses are Vera Bradley, Kate Spade, Coach and Dooney and Bourke. There will be a 50/50 drawing and silent auction, which includes COSI tickets, Kings Island tickets and Cincinnati Reds tickets. Concessions will be available.

Harris, 36, has had surgery to remove the initial tumor, which required the removal of his voice box. He now has a stoma. He is going through chemotherapy and radiation to eliminate any cancer cells that were left following the surgery.

Harris is the bassist for the Rebel City Wreckers. He is the father of three children, Emma Crucea, Aiden Harris and Abigail Harris. He is married to April Harris.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward his medical expenses.