125 years

Wednesday, April 25, 1893

The Philharmonic Society of Anna will give a concert in the new opera house there this evening. A.P. Shoaff and daughters will assist in the production.

———

E.A. Woodward took charge of the post office at Plattsville yesterday evening. He will serve until Apr 21, 1897. The pay of the postmaster for the last year was $86.

100 years ago

Wednesday, April 25, 1918

Three Shelby County men have been given commissions as second lieutenants according to word received from Camp Sherman, where they are stationed. They are Robert G. Taylor, of Sidney, and C.H. and J.D. Royon, of Houston.

———

Loramie Township today joined the other townships in the county reporting oversubscriptions to the Liberty Loan drive. The township had a quota of $20,000. Reports from throughout the county show that approximately $350,000 has been subscribed toward the goal of $600,000.

75 years ago

Wednesday, April 25, 1943

Sally Benjamin will serve as president of the Girls Athletic Association at Sidney High School next year. She will be assisted by Zoe Rubekas, vice president; Marjorie Wagner, secretary; Joan Johnston, treasurer; Shirley Shively, business manager; Dottie Lerch, senior representative; Mary Stewart, junior representative, and Roma Blake, sophomore representative.

———

Leading roles in “A Waltz Dream” to be presented by the seniors at Sidney High School will be played by: Bob Scheiber, Laverna Clayton, Sam Milligan, Mary Betcher, Joe Aiken, Anis Garberson, Harry Boblit, Doris McClure, Tom Winemiller, Wayne Garrison, Jack Rickert, Joe Wager, Lois Kennedy, and Peggy Johnston.

50 years ago

Wednesday, April 25, 1968

Mrs. Don Wheeler was installed as president of the Football Mothers when the April 9 meeting was held in the home of Mrs. Paul Parke, Port Jefferson Road. Other officers installed for two year terms were Mrs. William Lonsbury, first vice president; Mrs. George Harmon, second vice president; Mrs. Jack Williams, secretary, Mrs. Parke, corresponding secretary; Mrs. Elwood Helman, treasurer; Mrs. Claire Boone, assistant treasurer.

———

John Lachey, 321 South Wagner Avenue, Sidney, was the Shelby County winner in the adult division of the Traffic Slogan-Essay contest, sponsored by the Ohio Department of Highway Safety. Lachey’s slogan was “Defective Driver, Defective Car; Either one will not go far.”

25 years ago

Wednesday, April 25, 1993

Outstanding teachers were honored Thursday night when the Sidney Education Association held its annual banquet. Peggy Holt, a fourth-grade teacher at Longfellow Elementary School, was named teacher of the Year, and Stephen Weadock, social studies teacher at Sidney High School, received the Career Achievement Award during the gathering at the Holiday Inn.

———

Photo: William Lang, former Sidney city solicitor puts a shovel-full of dirt to a new tree planted at Tawawa Park on Thursday. City officials organized the tree-planting ceremony in his honor. Lang was honored for his 30 years of service as city solicitor.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

