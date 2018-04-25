A test run

Royce Yamada, of Covington, takes his boat out onto Lake Loramie for the first time after patching damage to the boat caused when he encountered rapids on the Great Miami River while fishing. Yamada going out on the lake to see if the patches would hold. A wary goose with a damaged foot eyes Yamada on his test run.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News