An evening of art

Attending the Hardin-Houston Art Show, are, left to right, Grace Koenig, 12, her brother Jackson Koenig, 10, and their father Mike Koenig, all of Houston. The art show was held Tuesday, April 24, followed by a Hardin-Houston Spring Concert 2018. The art show was organized by Hardin-Houston Elementary art teacher Sam Smith and high school art teacher Jill York.

Samantha Sharp directs the 6th grade band during the Hardin-Houston Spring Concert 2018 Tuesday, April 24. Also performing was the Hardin-Houston School 5th grade band, jazz band, chorus, jr. high band, and high school band. Also directing was Dave Reister.