125 years

Thursday, April 26, 1893

It is not an exaggeration to say that the people of Sidney were disappointed and shocked to be told by the highest authority in the state that the public water supply is contaminated to a dangerous point. Between a consideration for city finances and the public health there cannot be, however, a half-way place.

———

A business transaction of importance to Sidney will take place within the next few days. All arrangements have been completed for the Underwood Whip Co. to merge into the United States Whip Co., an organization incorporated under the laws of Maine with a capital stock of $2,000,000.

100 YEARS AGO

THURSDAY, APRIL 26, 1918

At a called meeting of the Merchants committee, by chairman I.H. Thedieck this afternoon, a celebration and parade were arranged for Friday which has been designated by the President as Liberty Day. Stores will close from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to permit employees to participate in the parade. Harry Bennett will act as grand marshal. School children will also participate.

75 years ago

Thursday, April 26, 1943

The three-act comedy, “Faith, Hope and Flarity” will be presented by the senior class at Botkins High School on Tuesday evening. Members of the cast include: Jeanette Steinke, Richard Craft, Eileen Strominger, Treva Engelhaupt, Jean Tennent, Betty Paul, Marion Iiams, Alvin Wiest, Ned Bush, Norman Brautigam, Eugene Schnippel, Mary Ann Cole, John Schneider.

———

The Shelby County Selective Service board has received two calls for men in the month of May, the first for 27 men on May third, and the second for 38 men on May 27, according to Emerson Deam, chairman of the local board.

50 years ago

Thursday, April 26, 1968

The opening date for the Sidney YMCA membership drive, headed by James Clark, is Monday, May 20. Goal for the first campaign is 300 members during the three week drive from May 21 to June 10. Division leaders are Harold Christman, Louis Kritzer, Richard Koehler and Dr. John Beigel.

———

The new president of the Shelby County Education Association is Paul workman, a teacher at Anna, succeeding John Kremer of Fort Loramie. Other new officers are Max McGowan of Fairlawn school, president-elect; Dorothea Gehrlich of Houston school, secretary.

25 years ago

Thursday, April 26, 1993

JACKSON CENTER – “Forever” is the theme of this year’s prom at Jackson Center High School to be held Saturday night. Queen candidates are: Shellie Gross, Allie Jenkins and Melanie Maloon. King candidates are: Tony Hereld, Jamie Reed, and Chris Wildermuth.

———

NEW YORK (AP) – NBC turned to a virtual unknown with practically no on-air experience, to replace David Letterman after Garry Shandling, a proven TV star, turned down a reported $20 million-plus. NBC went with Conan O’Brien, a 30-year-old writer and comedian, as the new “Late Night” host.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

