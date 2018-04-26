Treatment instead of conviction approved for woman facing drug charges

SIDNEY – A city woman has entered into a plea agreement that will result in her receiving treatment instead of a jail time for her involvement in drug-related charges filed in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Mona L. Arnett, 46, 3404 Chickasaw Court, was granted her request during a hearing on treatment in lieu of conviction Wednesday partly due to her not having prior felony convictions. As part of the agreement, Arnett pleaded guilty to charges of permitting drug abuse, a fourth-degree felony, and possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.

Judge James Stevenson granted the request, however if Arnett fails to successfully complete the treatment program, she could be facing a maximum of 2 ½ years in prison and $7,500 in fines, based on the charges.

The drug possession charge carries a higher felony rating due to the illegal activity being conducted near a juvenile.

Her husband will be sentenced on May 8 after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors to lesser charges on March 19.

David W. Arnett Jr., 50, same address, entered a plea of guilty to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third and fourth-degree felonies. He also agreed to forfeit $874 in cash derived from drug sales confiscated during his arrest.

He faces a maximum sentence of 4 ½ years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

On Jan. 4, the Arnetts were indicted by the Shelby County grand jury accused of trafficking drugs from their home, and, in the presence of a juvenile.

In other cases:

• A Covington woman was placed on five years of community control when she was sentenced recently on charges regarding a financial loss at a local trucking company.

Daniell N. Pottenger, 25, 8 Julie Court Apt. D, Covington, entered a guilty plea to charges of theft and forgery, both fifth-degree felonies during recent plea negotiations.

She was also ordered to pay her portion of the total restitution in the amount $5,071 to Schoenlein Trucking and Salvage, 4625 Hardin-Wapak Road, along with her co-defendant Steven M. Baker, 35, 9217 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua.

Baker failed to appear in court on Feb. 26, the day Pottenger took the plea agreement.

On the theft charges, the pair were charged with taking an undetermined amount of money between June 13 and July 10, 2017. The forgery counts involved the pair signing another person’s name to company receipts.

• Trevion Schutte, 22, incarcerated, was ordered back to the Shelby County Jail being held on a $7,500 bond for a probation violation. On April 13, he tested positive for drugs and refused to cooperate with his probation officer.

Schutte was among a trio of people involved in theft and property destruction at the Sidney Wal-Mart on Christmas Eve last year.

According to court records, Schutte joined with co-defendants to steal merchandise from Wal-Mart after the store had closed for the holiday.

Just before 6 p.m. that evening, Schutte entered the store and hid behind boxes on the shelf in the baby section of the store. After employees left for the evening, he caused approximately $1,000 in damage to glass cases housing the equipment. Officials estimated the loss of the items to be $18,000.

When sentenced, Schutte was placed on five years of community control on charges of grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and attempted vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. He was also assessed court costs.

The trio were also ordered to pay restitution to Wal-Mart in the amount of $15,000. The court also ordered the 2000 Mitsubishi Eclipse vehicle used in the crime to be forfeited.

• Michael Doseck, 57, Waynesfield, was granted permission for his record to be expunged for a 2009 conviction for obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony.

The court ruled three years had expired without any further cases having been filed against him and he was eligible for the record to be expunged.

• In a jury trial held Tuesday, Brandon Johnston, 34, 10959 Comanche Drive, was found guilty of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and possession of criminal tools, a first-degree misdemeanor.

He had been arrested on June 6, 2017, in possession of drugs.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.