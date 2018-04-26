Street closed for reconstruction

Spring Street in Port Jefferson is now under construction between Wall and Main streets. The Street is closed to all traffic until repairs are finished approximately June 1. Motorists are not permitted to drive on or park alongside the street until the reconstruction is completed.

