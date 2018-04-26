Gardening information offered

SIDNEY — Starting May 3, Shelby County Master Gardeners will be staffing a horticultural “hotline” at the Shelby County Extension office throughout the growing season. Volunteers will be available from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. every Monday and Thursday from May through September to help with your gardening concerns.

If you have a gardening question or need a plant or insect identified, call the extension office at 937-498-7239 or stop by the office at 810 Fair Road. Specimens may be dropped off any time during regular office hours, and a master gardener volunteer will contact you as soon as possible. Those with questions can also email pictures and questions to shelby.mastergardeners@gmail.com. In some cases samples may need to be sent to the C. Wayne Ellett Plant and Pest Diagnostic Clinic in Columbus, and the Master Gardeners can help collect and prepare those specimens for submission. The extension office does not do soil testing, but we can provide information about area testing laboratories.

Shelby County Master Gardeners is a volunteer group made up of area residents trained and supervised by Ohio State University Extension. Their goal is to assist local residents obtain timely, research-based horticultural information. While some Extension publications are for sale, most information and services are provided free of charge by the volunteers. County residents also invite you to visit the “memorial garden” located at the Agriculture Service Center on Fair Road.