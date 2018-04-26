Hail and farewell

Medals Ed Ball received in the Navy.

Talking, left to right, are Ed Ball, executive director of Shelby County Veterans Services, and Korean War U.S. Army vet Harold Covault, both of Sidney, and Common Pleas Court Magistrate Gary Carter, of McCartyville. Covault and Carter stopped by the Shelby County Veterans Service Office office to wish Ball a happy retirement during a party for Ball, Thursday, April 26. Ball was a service officer for 10 years before taking over as executive director for the last eight years. Ball once helped Covault apply for hearing aids to help him with service-connected hearing loss. Ball served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years as a chief radioman. Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst presented Ball with a proclamation during the retirement party.