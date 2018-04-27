125 years

Friday, April 27, 1893

The council meeting last night was of unusual interest to at least five members. It was their last one. They were full of the honors that suffice for remuneration, and they were more than content with the prospect that another quintuple was on hand to assume the pressure that in cases of this kind, sometimes hangs like a pall over taxpayers and guardians of the public weal as well. The five new members are Henry Fristoe, first ward; R. Smeltzer, second; W.J Kinstle, third, and Henry Burkhardt, Jr., fourth. Gartley, McCullough and Graham are the holdovers.

100 years ago

Friday, April 27, 1918

On account of the heavy rain this morning, the big parade honoring Liberty Day and the soldier boys leaving for Camp Sherman was called off. Autos had been secured for all the boys to take them to the depot, but just as they were to leave the court house it stopped raining and they decided to march. An immense crowd led by the band and city officials accompanied them to the B & O station and remained until the train pulled out.

75 years ago

Friday, April 27, 1943

Members of the Junior Hi-Y elected Lee Kaufman president for next year when they completed their organization last evening at the high school. George Long was named vice president; Chris Kookootsedes, secretary, and Walter Von Meyer, treasurer.

———

Shelby County has surpassed its quota of war bonds by over half-a-million dollars and it is anticipated there may be additional receipts which will send the total amount higher than drive leaders anticipated, Frank Amann, chairman of the drive, pointed out today. Total subscriptions reported to the Federal Reserve Bank at Cleveland amounted to $2,268,230, against a quota of $1,776,000.

50 years ago

Friday, April 27, 1968

RUSSIA – The Raiders from Russia ran their perfect record to a 6-0 mark with an overwhelming 12-4 victory over Jackson Center at Russia Friday afternoon. Four of the seven hits for Russia went for extra bases with Ed Cordonnier having a double and triple, while Mike Schafer and Bob Borchers both added doubles also. Jerry Monnier gains his second victory of the campaign. In doing so Monnier struck out seven and gave up only four walks and four hits.

25 years ago

Friday, April 27, 1993

RUSSIA – A banquet and dance will be featured when the Russia High School junior/senior prom is held Saturday night. Three senior boys and three senior girls have been chosen as candidates for prom king and queen. Prom queen candidates are: Kimberly Brown, 17; Aimee Guillozet, 18; and Connie Kunk 18. Prom king candidates are: Craig Armstrong, 18; Ryan Nichols, 17; and David Ruhenkamp, 18.

———

ANNA – “In the Still of the Night” is the theme of the Anna High School prom, which will be held Saturday in the school gymnasium. Prom king candidates are: Michael Albers, Chris Axe, Daniel Bensman, Jason Brandt, Timothy Edwards and Adam Reiss. Prom queen candidates are Lois Albers, Jennifer Baumer, Courtney Davis, Michelle Koverman, Christa Schemmel, and Tonya Zimpfer.

———

Aimee Guillozet has been named Teen of the Month by the Optimist Club of Sidney Miss Guillozet, 18, is a senior at Russia High School.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

