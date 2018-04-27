Crash causes traffic slowdown

A black SUV is towed away after it pulled out into traffic where it and a red SUV collided, causing the black SUV to completely spin around in front of Subway on Michigan Street, Friday, April 27. The accident happened around 1 p.m.. The accident caused some traffic slowdowns.

A black SUV is towed away after it pulled out into traffic where it and a red SUV collided, causing the black SUV to completely spin around in front of Subway on Michigan Street, Friday, April 27. The accident happened around 1 p.m.. The accident caused some traffic slowdowns. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN042818Crash.jpg A black SUV is towed away after it pulled out into traffic where it and a red SUV collided, causing the black SUV to completely spin around in front of Subway on Michigan Street, Friday, April 27. The accident happened around 1 p.m.. The accident caused some traffic slowdowns. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News