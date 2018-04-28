125 years

Saturday April 28, 1893

The 16 members of the Klute band have received their new uniforms. These are made of heavy cloth of a bottle green shade and are richly, but not gorgeously trimmed. The suits were made to order and cost about the same as the average business suit. The uniforms and instruments make two items of expense aggregating $1,200 by the bank within a year. There is no other bank in a town the size of Sidney that has ever done this.

100 years ago

Saturday April 28, 1918

Sidney High School is to be rid of its German textbooks, following the action taken by the board of education to stop the teaching of German and to substitute the French language in the schools. Sunday morning about 30 high school students entered the building and collected all the German text books they could find with the intention of destroying them. After several conferences it was decided to have a patriotic demonstration on the public square tomorrow evening at which time the books will be burned. The Kaiser will also be burned in effigy.

75 years ago

Saturday, April 28, 1943

Wayne Bertsch, 333 South Walnut Avenue, will receive a specially-designed silver medal and a $25 war bond at a dinner tomorrow evening at the Masonic Temple, recognizing his selection as war bond champion for Region Two of Ohio for March.

———

Real war gases including mustard, lewisite, chloropierin and phosgene, will be used in the indoor-outdoor demonstrations of the war gas school to be conducted in Sidney next Tuesday under the auspices of the Local Co. K. Ohio State Guard and the civilian defense council. Various organizations have been invited to attend the sessions which will be held at the high school.

50 years ago

Saturday, April 28, 1968

Seven Japanese business and professional men will arrive in Sidney at 4 p.m. Tuesday to remain overnight at the homes of Rotarians and visit Sidney industries Wednesday. The group is paying a return visit to Rotarians from this area who visited Japan last spring. Among the Japanese visitors are a professor at a women’s college, a newspaper employee, two English teachers, a bookstore owner, a sales department manager and an exporter. Sidney hosts Tuesday night will be Louis Dondero, J. Oliver Amos, William Rhees, Sam Dunson, Samuel Milligan and Richard Koehler.

25 years ago

Saturday, April 28, 1993

Cheerleaders for the Sidney City Schools for the 1993-94 school year were chosen recently following try-outs. The tryout process consisted of two weeks of active conditioning and strengthening exercise, learning new cheers, a dance, and jumps required to be a cheerleader. The two weeks concluded with the actual tryout date on March 25. The varsity football squad is: Mandi Ahrens, Jennie Driver, Kara Elsass, Heidi Flinn, Amy Kyser, Heather Martin, and Kerri Tierno. The varsity basketball squad also included: Kelly Saylor and April Schwepe.

———

Ralph A. Bauer will join the Shelby County Public Defender’s Office staff effective Saturday. He replaces Elizabeth Gutmann, who has left the office to become Piqua city prosecutor. Bauer, 30, will assume the position of assistant public defender and will work primarily in Sidney Municipal Court.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

