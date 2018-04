An auto accident Saturday, April 28, damaged the porch of the Ross Historical Center at North Street and Main Avenue. No details were available at press time.

An auto accident Saturday, April 28, damaged the porch of the Ross Historical Center at North Street and Main Avenue. No details were available at press time. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_Ross-accident.jpg An auto accident Saturday, April 28, damaged the porch of the Ross Historical Center at North Street and Main Avenue. No details were available at press time. Courtesy photo