Seth Henderson, of Sidney, competes in the kickball during the Shelby County Special Olympics at the Sidney Middle School, Saturday, April 28.

The Shelby County Special Olympics Olympians march into the Sidney Middle School gym during the 2018 opening ceremony, Saturday, April 29.

Larry Coffield, right, of Sidney, competes in kickball during the Shelby County Special Olympics at the Sidney Middle School, Saturday, April 28. Watching is volunteer Scott Platfoot, of Maplewood.

Phyllis Egbert, left, competes in bowling during the Shelby County Special Olympics at the Sidney Middle School Saturday, April 28. Watching is volunteer Barry Eilert. Egbert and Eilert are both from Sidney.

Dakota Mullennix, 14, of Sidney, son of Christine and Chad Mullennix, competes in bowling during the Shelby County Special Olympics at the Sidney Middle School, Saturday, April 28.

Chris Gates, left, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., puts a medal around the neck of Kyle Borgerding, of New Knoxville, during the Shelby County Special Olympics at the Sidney Middle School, Saturday, April 28.

Jack Barker, 14, of Sidney, son of Wendy and Jayson Barker, crosses the finish line during the 50-yard dash at the Shelby County Special Olympics at the Sidney Middle School, Saturday, April 28.

Becky Milner, of Sidney, crosses the finish line during the 50-yard dash at the Shelby County Special Olympics at the Sidney Middle School, Saturday, April 28.

Country music singer Darryl Worley sings the National Anthem to open the Shelby County Special Olympics at the Sidney Middle School, Saturday, April 28.

Bronze medals waiting to be awarded during the Shelby County Special Olympics at the Sidney Middle School, Saturday, April 28.