Shelby County Special Olympics

Seth Henderson, of Sidney, competes in the kickball during the Shelby County Special Olympics at the Sidney Middle School, Saturday, April 28.
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN043018Olympics3.jpgSeth Henderson, of Sidney, competes in the kickball during the Shelby County Special Olympics at the Sidney Middle School, Saturday, April 28. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

The Shelby County Special Olympics Olympians march into the Sidney Middle School gym during the 2018 opening ceremony, Saturday, April 29.
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN043018Olympics1.jpgThe Shelby County Special Olympics Olympians march into the Sidney Middle School gym during the 2018 opening ceremony, Saturday, April 29. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Larry Coffield, right, of Sidney, competes in kickball during the Shelby County Special Olympics at the Sidney Middle School, Saturday, April 28. Watching is volunteer Scott Platfoot, of Maplewood.
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN043018Olympics4.jpgLarry Coffield, right, of Sidney, competes in kickball during the Shelby County Special Olympics at the Sidney Middle School, Saturday, April 28. Watching is volunteer Scott Platfoot, of Maplewood. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Phyllis Egbert, left, competes in bowling during the Shelby County Special Olympics at the Sidney Middle School Saturday, April 28. Watching is volunteer Barry Eilert. Egbert and Eilert are both from Sidney.
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN043018Olympics5.jpgPhyllis Egbert, left, competes in bowling during the Shelby County Special Olympics at the Sidney Middle School Saturday, April 28. Watching is volunteer Barry Eilert. Egbert and Eilert are both from Sidney. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Dakota Mullennix, 14, of Sidney, son of Christine and Chad Mullennix, competes in bowling during the Shelby County Special Olympics at the Sidney Middle School, Saturday, April 28.
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN043018Olympics6.jpgDakota Mullennix, 14, of Sidney, son of Christine and Chad Mullennix, competes in bowling during the Shelby County Special Olympics at the Sidney Middle School, Saturday, April 28. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Chris Gates, left, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., puts a medal around the neck of Kyle Borgerding, of New Knoxville, during the Shelby County Special Olympics at the Sidney Middle School, Saturday, April 28.
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN043018Olympics7.jpgChris Gates, left, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., puts a medal around the neck of Kyle Borgerding, of New Knoxville, during the Shelby County Special Olympics at the Sidney Middle School, Saturday, April 28. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Jack Barker, 14, of Sidney, son of Wendy and Jayson Barker, crosses the finish line during the 50-yard dash at the Shelby County Special Olympics at the Sidney Middle School, Saturday, April 28.
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN043018Olympics8.jpgJack Barker, 14, of Sidney, son of Wendy and Jayson Barker, crosses the finish line during the 50-yard dash at the Shelby County Special Olympics at the Sidney Middle School, Saturday, April 28. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Becky Milner, of Sidney, crosses the finish line during the 50-yard dash at the Shelby County Special Olympics at the Sidney Middle School, Saturday, April 28.
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN043018Olympics9.jpgBecky Milner, of Sidney, crosses the finish line during the 50-yard dash at the Shelby County Special Olympics at the Sidney Middle School, Saturday, April 28. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Country music singer Darryl Worley sings the National Anthem to open the Shelby County Special Olympics at the Sidney Middle School, Saturday, April 28.
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN043018Olympics10.jpgCountry music singer Darryl Worley sings the National Anthem to open the Shelby County Special Olympics at the Sidney Middle School, Saturday, April 28. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Bronze medals waiting to be awarded during the Shelby County Special Olympics at the Sidney Middle School, Saturday, April 28.
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/04/web1_SDN043018Olympics2.jpgBronze medals waiting to be awarded during the Shelby County Special Olympics at the Sidney Middle School, Saturday, April 28. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

