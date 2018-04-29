Recent events enrich local life

Conelia Dixon, of Sidney, builds a reading fort as she takes part in the Amos Memorial Public Library’s “Body Near the Bookdrop” mystery game. Players had to perform tasks and if done in time, suspects, weapons and rooms would be crossed of their lists, much like the game of Clue.

Performing at Country for a Cause 2018 to raise money for Compassionate Care of Shelby County are, left to right, Dan Demay, Darryl Worley and Casey Beathhard. The fundraising event was at The Buckeye Barn, Saturday, April 28. Beathhard and Demay are successful songwriters, and Worley is a chart-topping singer.

Disabled American Veterans Commander Dick Snyder, left, and acting chaplain Russ Baker, both of Sidney, salute during a dedication of a new monument memorializing those who died in their country’s service and those who died in war. Snyder said, “In memory of those who have made the supreme sacrifice and on behalf of Disabled American Veterans Chapter 48, I dedicate this monument.” The ceremony was at Graceland Cemetery, Saturday, April 28.

Comedian Ken Evans headlines activities at The Palazzo in Botkins, Friday, April 27. The event was a fundraiser for New Choices. They also conducted silent and live auctions.

Participants in the Sidney Alive Hidden Spaces tour get a look at the bell in the Shelby County Court House, Tuesday, April 24.

Lochard Inc. employee Joshua Rowe, of Sidney, installs an air conditioning unit at the Ross Historical Center in Sidney, Friday, April 27. The unit is a test unit, donated to the Shelby County Historical Society by Emerson Climate Technologies. Lochard also donated a necessary part.

Sharing a laugh while looking over the new Elmwood Community Gardens are, left to right, Emilie Britton, of New Bremen, Elmwood Assisted Living Director of Administrative Services Chad Henning, of St. Marys, and Cheryl Brown, of New Bremen. Britton and Brown will be taking over plots in the garden. Britton will garden a plot by herself while Brown will be taking over a plot for her company Auglaize Indurstries which will make the plot open to all of their staff and employees. A grand opening of the garden was Friday, April 27. For information, call 419-977-2711, ext. 1200 or email chenning@elmwoodcommunities.com.

Kambra Heffner, left, walks through Tawawa Park with her hover-boarding daughter, Ruby Heffner, 11, both of Sidney, and her dog, Titus, Sunday, April 29. Ruby is also the daughter of Nate Heffner.