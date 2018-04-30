125 years

Monday, April 30, 1893

One of the things that we think is demanded of our new council is to make a provision for the collection of our kitchen garbage. Sidney is getting too large to tolerate the loose and shiftless method, or rather want of method that has heretofore prevailed. The hot summer sun will soon be shining down upon us and cholera is knocking at our door.

———

The Sidney baseball team has organized for the coming season with the following officers and players: W.J. Kinstle, president; E.W. Bingham, treasurer; F.N. Fieldling, manager; team members are: B. Myers, W. Bland, J. Bridges, W. Downing, F. Connor, C. Blue, H. Binkley, E. Shrous, J. Brown, and B. McLean.

100 years ago

Monday, April 30, 1918

Chief of Police O’Leary has been advised by the Justice Department that arrangements are being made to register German female aliens in the same manner as the German male aliens were registered through the police and post office departments in smaller cities. Registration is expected to start as soon as the necessary materials are received.

———

The following is the list of registrants that will compose the quota that will go to Fort Thomas, Ky. on May 10: Harry Sheldon, Francis M. Tate, Earl Carey, Damon Quinn, Dorsey Morris, Daniel Schilling, Louis Hoying, Joseph H. Kneufner, with Homer Stang as alternate.

75 years ago

Monday, April 30, 1943

Caps, pins and certificates were presented to 16 nurses’ aides at ceremonies conducted at the Hotel Wagner last night. Included in the group were: Rose Evelyn Billing, Mrs. George Billing, Mrs. Richard Fogt, Mrs. Carl Fridley, Mrs. Sam Jackson, Mrs. Otto Rieck, Mrs. Frank Gleason, Mrs. Richard Wachsmith, Marjorie McClellan, Dorothy Binkley, Mable Brookhart, Sue Thomas, Mrs. Forest Wright, Mrs. E.N. Smith, Mrs. G.H. Hildebrand, and Mrs. Robert DeWeese.

50 years ago

Monday, April 30, 1968

Construction of a new home for the Sidney Post No. 217 of the American Legion hinges upon a mail vote now being taken among members. Plans and specification for the new structure are in the hands of contractors with quotations to be submitted to the membership at a meeting scheduled for next week. The present Legion home was built just 75 years ago by the late Dr. H.E. Beebe.

———

Jackson Center men and boys worked Saturday to clear the land where a village park will be located soon. The land, which is on State Route 274 adjacent to the eastern village limits, was purchased from Fred Calim and Kenneth Ruark for a park site. The 8.3 acres sold for more than $5,600 and was paid for by the Park and Pool Committee.

25 years ago

Monday, April 30, 1993

BOTKINS – “Midnight Masquerade” will be the theme when the Botkins High school prom is held Saturday night. King candidates are: Jeremie Koenig, Eric Klopfenstein, Gregory Manger, and Matthew Steinke. Queen candidates are: Lesli Mielke, Shelly Huelskamp, Tina Steinke, and Christa Meyer.

———

“Love is on the Way” is the theme of the Fairlawn High School prom to be held Saturday night. Candidates for prom king are Timothy Davis, 17, Chad Roe, 18, Brian Bensman, 18, and Justin Barhorst 19. Prom queen candidates are: Sarah Chrisman, 18, Beth Butt, 18, Karen Middleton, 18, and Jodi Liesner, 18.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

