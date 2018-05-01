Hunter waives hearing; case sent to Common Pleas Court

SIDNEY — The case involving a Sidney man accused of causing a crash, which claimed one life, has been sent to Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Tuesday morning in Sidney Municipal Court, Steven E. Hunter, 42, of Sidney, waived a preliminary hearing before Judge Duane Goettemoeller. The judge then told Hunter that all future hearings will be held in Common Pleas Court.

Bond in the case, which had been set at $150,000 cash or surety plus court costs, was continued.

According to court records, Hunter is accused of causing the death of Sarah Schwartz, 23, of Maplewood, who was riding in a horse-drawn buggy with three other people Friday night in the 22000 block of stateRoute 47. He was allegedly driving under the influence when his vehicle struck the buggy.

Following the crash, Hunter allegedly fled the scene and was captured by deputies about a mile away. He was arrested and transported to the Shelby County Jail.

Also injured in the crash were Henry Schwartz, 26, Elmer Schwartz, 18 months, and Ester Schwartz, 4 months, all of Maplewood. All four of the buggy’s occupants were ejected from the vehicle.

Sarah Schwartz was pronounced dead at the scene. Henry Schwartz was transported to WilsonHealth and then transferred to Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, and has since been discharged. The two infants were transported from the scene via CareFlight to Dayton Children’s Hospital. Bothchildren are in critical condition as well. Both infants are still in the hospital and improving, said Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jim Frye.

Frye said the case will be presented to the next Shelby County grand jury.

