125 years ago

May 2, 1893

The month of April will go on record as one of the greatest rainfalls in Ohio in many years. The average annual fall in this state is 43 inches. The government instruments in charge of Hugo Stahl show for the month of April a fall of 9.4 inches, and since yesterday noon an additional 1.10 inches. This is almost three times the usual average.

———

The river reached its highest stage today and below the North street bridge it spread out to the discomfort of every resident near its banks. Families living on Enterprise street had to move out. It is believed the river has done its worst unless the Lewistown reservoir, which is said to be strained to its utmost, should break.

100 years ago

May 2, 1918

Amid the singing of “The Star Spangled Banner,” “America,” Keep the Home Fires Burning,” and other patriotic songs, high school cheers and other patriotic demonstrations, the German textbooks of Sidney High school and an effigy of the Kaiser were burned at the northwest corner of the public square last night. A huge crowd was on hand when the torch was touched to the books previously soaked in oil.

———

Lt. William Orbison flew from Wright field at Dayton to Sidney this afternoon arriving here shortly before 5 o’clock and landing in a field about a mile east of the city. He made the trip in about 40 minutes, flying at about 2,000 feet. Considerable excitement ensued when he flew over the city without warning.

———

The local plant of the Deisel-Wemmer Co. received word today from the main office in Lima, to the effect the firm had received orders from the U.S. Government for a million and a half San Felice and El Verso cigars.

75 years ago

May 2, 1943

Mrs. Robert McMahan was installed as president of Beta Delta chapter of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority in special ceremonies in the IUTIS club rooms last evening. Mrs. Richard Schlagetter was installed as vice president; Mrs. Ted Foster, secretary, and Miss Kay Williams, treasurer.

———

Tommy O’Leary, son of Mr. and Mrs. Emerson O’Leary, and Mary Kookootsedes, daughter of Mrs. and Mrs. John Kookootsedes, were named victory tots of Sidney at the performance of the American Legion-sponsored comedy “Funzapoppin” last evening.

50 years ago

May 2, 1968

Services for Cpl. Daniel E. Wolfe, 20-year-old Sidney soldier killed in action in South Vietnam, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Cromes and Sons Funeral Home. Cpl. Wolfe, son of Mrs. Agnes Wolfe, 510 Sycamore avenue, was serving as a rifleman with the 5th Air Cavalry Division, when he was killed at 7 p.m. April 22 (Vietnam time).

He was the first Shelby countian reported killed in the Vietnam war this year.

25 years ago

May 2, 1993

Shelby County’s unemployment rate fell by nearly a full 1 percent between February and March, according to figures released Friday by the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services.

The March rate is 6.8 percent, a big drop from February’s 7.6 percent. Out of a labor force of 27,000 in Shelby County, a total of 25,100 people were employed. The March rate is also significantly better than a year ago, when the jobless rate stood at 8.5 percent.

———

A trade mission to central and eastern Europe by a number of Ohio companies – including Gilardi’s Frozen Foods of Sidney – concluded Friday with the announcement of $6.8 million in possible sales.

John Parr, director of international business for Gilardi’s, said he believes eastern Europe represents a real opportunity for the firm in the next five years. “You’re looking at 580 million people in eastern Europe who are trying to privatize and need our help,” he stated.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org