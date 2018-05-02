Commissioners issue Prayer Day proclamation

SIDNEY — The Shelby County commissioners have proclaimed today, May 3, 2018, a national day of prayer in Shelby County.

They also signed a proclamation declaring May as Motorcycle Awareness Month.

In other April business, the commission:

• Reappointed Diann Rodrigues to the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund Western Ohio Regional Prevention Council.

• Approved the vacation of a portion of Road 1048 and a portion of East Lane in Loramie Township.

• Released $1,323 in permissive license fees to the village of Kettlersville.

• Authorized bids for communications and technology at Fair Haven. Bids will be opened May 10 at 2 p.m. in the commissioners’ chambers in the Shelby County Annex.

• Opened and took under advisement four bids for the Gearhart Road sanitary sewer extension project.

• Awarded a contract in the amount of $60,720 for the Wones Road bridge replacement project to Prestress Service Industries.

• Opened and tood under advisement one bid for the 2018 resurfacing program.

• Authorized advertising for bids on the transitional housing project. Bids will be opened May 24 at 11 a.m. in the commissioners’ chambers in the Shelby County Annex.