Shelby Awards to highlight Senior Citizen’s Day

SIDNEY — Attendees of the upcoming Shelby County Senior Citizen’s Day luncheon may think they have stumbled into the Oscar awards.

This year’s luncheon organizing committee wanted to “notch it up,” said Chairwoman Shelia Nuss, of Sidney. So they have added to the annual event a red carpet, Shelby Awards to recognize outstanding senior citizens and nonalcoholic champagne.

“We wanted to put the spotlight more on the seniors,” said committee member Eileen Wiseman, executive director of the Senior Center of Sidney and Shelby County. The Senior Center will host the Area Agency on Aging event, May 15, at 11:30 a.m. in the Cameo Theatre, 304 S. West Ave. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

Tickets cost $5 and should be reserved by May 8 by calling 492-5266. The event is handicap accessible.

During the celebration, Shelby Awards will be presented to the Shelby County Senior of the Year and the Organization of the Year. Each nominee will also get a trophy.

The chicken Marsala meal, which will be catered by Sidney Care, will feature sparkling grape juice served in champagne glasses. Another new feature is that the meals will be served at the tables by the committee. In the past, the luncheon was a buffet affair.

There will be a photo booth and live entertainment by Joyful Noyze.

Attendees will be able to vote for the senior who is the most patriotic, has the biggest smile or the most contagious laugh, is the most enthusiastic, is the best prankster or has the best sense of humor. Winners will get trophies.

Amy Breinich, director of Sidney Alive, will serve as mistress of ceremonies. The Rev. Allen Leach, of Connection Point Church of God, will offer the invocation. The 2017 Senior of the Year, John Laws, will present the Shelby Award to this year’s winner.

Each May, Ohio and the nation celebrate Older Americans Month. The state theme, established by the Area Agency on Aging, is Age Out Loud. The local event’s theme is An Afternoon with the Shelbys.

The local event is open to the public and is intended to celebrate the important role older Ohioans play in the community and to thank them for their contributons and accomplishments.

“We want to let them know how much we appreciate what they’ve done for Shelby County,” Wiseman said.

“I’m excited about it. It’s going to be a fun afternoon,” Nuss added.

The Shelby Award will be given to the Senior Citizen of the Year during this year’s Senior Citizen Day luncheon, May 15. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_Shelby-award.jpg The Shelby Award will be given to the Senior Citizen of the Year during this year’s Senior Citizen Day luncheon, May 15. Patricia Ann Speelman | Sidney Daily News

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

