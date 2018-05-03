125 years ago

May 3, 1893

One of the finest things of the season shown on the streets was a cake of artificial ice, placed in front of Young’s store this morning. It was made by John Wagner Son’s new ice machine. Among the articles frozen in it was a rib roast of beef, oranges, bananas, and a beautiful bouquet of flowers. The ice is very clear and shows their machine does good work.

100 years ago

May 3, 1918

Pursuant to previous notice a number of the citizens of our city and county met in the office of Judge J.D. Barnes this morning and organized the Shelby County Memorial Association.

———

Effective at once, Al King, the barber, will do a strictly cash business. No one need ask for trust.

———

The new Boston Store opened today in its quarters in the recently remodeled room formerly occupied by I.H. Rosenthal on Poplar street. Mr. and Mrs. Charles Leibman are the owners of the store. They have been conducting it for the past six years under the same name in the Oldham building on Poplar street.

75 years ago

May 3, 1943

A special musical program marked the meeting of the Junior Shakespeare Club at which members of the New Century club were guests, held yesterday afternoon in the home of Mrs. Fred Dull in Bon air. Taking part in the program were: Mrs. H.F. Krimendahl, of Celina; Robert Scheiber, Dorothy Dull, Dorothy Lerch, Sara Bess Loudenback, Sam Milligan, and William Quinn.

———

Commander A.N. Hemmert, of the Sidney Civilian Defense Corps, said today that all members of the corps are expected to attend the gas protection school to be held Tuesday evening at Sidney High School.

———

President Roosevelt today placed all struck coal mines under government control and appealed to the 600,000 miners now on strike to return to work.

50 years ago

May 3, 1968

Thomas Anderson was named president of the Sidney Lions Club at a meeting Wednesday night in the Shelby House.

Other officers are Mark McCalla, first vice president; Warren Gerkey, second vice president; Ward Rumpler, third vice president; Robert Jameson, secretary-treasurer; Michael Bowler, tail twister; Tom Prescott, assistant tail twister; and Roy Evans, lion tamer.

———

Joel Gruebmeyer, one-time state sub-junior rifle champion, proved the best in the first outdoor match of the season for the Valley City Junior Rifle Club on Wednesday. Scoring a 198-7 on one card, Joel added another of 197-10 for a 395-17.

———

Five Sidney women attended the National Internationally Yours Club convention on Saturday, April 27, held in the Chalet Room of the Sherman House at Batesville, Ind.

Those from Sidney were Mrs. Mildred Widney, Mrs. Melvin Knasel, Mrs. Carl Spraul, Mrs. Roy Linn and Mrs. Raymond Harning.

Mrs. Harning, board member and national second vice president, attended a board meeting following the convention.

25 years ago

May 3, 1993

Star Bank of Sidney and its branches are being merged with other Ohio Star banks to form one bank headquartered in Cincinnati, said Scott Hinsch, Sidney president and chief executive officer.

This will occur if all regulatory approval is received for the mergers of the seven Ohio Star banks. Star Bank officials have applied to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and hope to have the consolidation completed by the end of the year, he said.

———

Holy Angels School teacher Jeanne Prueter has been selected to receive an “Excellent in Teaching Award” from the Miami Valley Catholic Education Council, said James R. O’Leary, school principal.

Miss Prueter will be honored, along with an outstanding teacher from each of the 41 Catholic schools in the Miami Valley, at the Fourth Annual Teacher Recognition Banquet to be held at the Presidential Banquet Center in Kettering.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

