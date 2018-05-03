Coming together in prayer

SIDNEY — Prayers were said for the military, first responders, media, business, education and family during the National Day of Prayer Thursday at the Sidney First Presbyterian Church. Leaders from all over Shelby County were on site to participate in the event. The day has been observed in Shelby County for more than 30 years.

Residents were welcomed by Mark Kaufman. After the singing of the National Anthem, led by the Student Choir, and a prayer by the Rev. David Chivington, pastor of Sidney First United Methodist Church, proclamations were read by Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst and Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst.

The Student Choir was composed of students from Fairlawn, Jackson Center, Lehman Catholic, Anna, Christian Academy, and Sidney High School. The choir was directed by Frank Fahrer.

The keynote address was given by Mark Burd, chairman for reviveOhio and Missionary for Time to Revive.

Revive Ohio is a continuation of a movement which began in Texas in 2007. Volunteers are sent in teams of four or five to pray with people in their communities. Revive has spread across the country.

“Prayer changes situations because it changes people,” said Burd.

Randy Locker sang “Somebody Cares” and received a standing ovation.

Various community leaders approached the podium to lead prayers concerning different sections of the county and the world.

Duane Mullen, chaplain for VFW Sidney Post 4239, prayed for the military.

“May they always look at people with open eyes,” prayed John Lenhart, Shelby County sherriff, as he prayed for first responders, citing the difficulty of those jobs in the midst of the current opioid epidemic.

Sharon Ike, of Sidney Daily News, prayed for the media.

“Father, I pray and ask this day, the National Day of Prayer 2018, you would help all of us, including the media in this great nation, in all its forms, from the smallest free newspaper to the largest airways of radio and Internet, to be respectful to report the facts all the time and opinion only when appropriate. Help us to abstain from lending our own opinion in places where it does not belong or should not be. In a climate of controversy, speculation and lack of refrain, help us to use our First Amendment rights in a way that is respectful to all and pleasing to you.”

Dawn Eilert, vice president of Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce, prayed for businesses.

“Thank you for blessing Shelby County with opportunities, stability and upward mobility,” said Eilert.

Denise Stauffer, principal/ CEO of Lehman Catholic Schools, prayed for schools.

“Continue to guide our teachers, guide our parents and our parents to recognize you in all people,” said Stauffer.

Ed Thomas, CEO of the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, prayed for family.

“Shine your light on the faces of our community,” said Thomas. “We ask that you give them the strengths for all the difficulties that they face.”

Following the Student Choir singing “I Sing Because I’m Happy,” the closing prayer was led by the the Rev. Peter Langenkamp, chaplain for Lehman Catholic Schools.

The event was moved from the courtsquare to Sidney First Presbyterian Church because of the weather.

The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the U.S. Congress and was signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. The law was unanimously amended by both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives and was signed into Law by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. Every president since President Truman has signed a proclamation for the National Day of Prayer.

“In 2018, our theme will be Pray for America – UNITY, based upon Ephesians 4:3 which challenges us to mobilize unified public prayer for America, “Making every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace,” declares nationaldayofprayer.org, official website for the National Day of Prayer.

Jackson Center High School choir members sing “There is Peace” while directed by Sidney High School choir director John Young, of Huber Heights during the National Day of Prayer Sidney-Shelby County celebration. The event was held Thursday, May 3, at the Sidney First Presbyterian Church. Students from Anna, Lehman Catholic, Christian Academy and Sidney High Schools also participated in singing. The keynote address was given by chairman for reviveOHIO Mark Burd who stressed the need to unite through prayer now more than ever. Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst read a city of Sidney proclamation and then Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst read a Shelby County proclamation. People took turns saying prayers for the military, first responders, media, business, education and family. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN050418PrayerDay-1.jpg Jackson Center High School choir members sing “There is Peace” while directed by Sidney High School choir director John Young, of Huber Heights during the National Day of Prayer Sidney-Shelby County celebration. The event was held Thursday, May 3, at the Sidney First Presbyterian Church. Students from Anna, Lehman Catholic, Christian Academy and Sidney High Schools also participated in singing. The keynote address was given by chairman for reviveOHIO Mark Burd who stressed the need to unite through prayer now more than ever. Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst read a city of Sidney proclamation and then Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst read a Shelby County proclamation. People took turns saying prayers for the military, first responders, media, business, education and family. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

County residents unite during national celebration

By Paula Frew For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.