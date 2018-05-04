125 years ago

May 4, 1893

C.P. Rodgers was elected a member of the executive committee of the Ohio Bill Poster’s Union at a meeting in Findlay this week.

———

Edward Miller, of Port Jefferson, has gone to the World’s Fair in Chicago to take a position.

100 years ago

May 4, 1918

A large number of people have visited the office opened in the old post office building on Poplar street by the Sidney Realty Co. in connection with the “Little Farms Sale” being conducted at the present time on West Park street. A number of the “Little Farms” have already been sold and the sale promises to be one of the most successful ever held in the city.

———

An Ohio man has been credited with bringing down a Boche airplane over the German lines. Capt. Eddie Rickenbacher, divided honors with Capt. Norman Hall, of Colfax, Iowa, in destruction of the plane. He is the former Columbus automobile racer.

75 years ago

May 4, 1943

A group of 31 men left this morning for Fort Hayes, Columbus, for pre-induction physical examinations for the armed forces. The group was in charge of Charles B. O’Leary, with William H. Crusey, Jr., as assistant.

———

Ensign Marian Shiflett, nurse in the U.S. Naval service for the past 14 months, is home on a two-week leave with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ed. Shiflett, east of the city. She was the first nurse in the county called into service and has been located on the west coast.

———

A major victory for American arms was scored today when troops of the United States’ Second army corps stormed and captured the road and railway key point of Mateur, key bastion defending the approaches to Tunis and Bizerte.

50 years ago

May 4, 1968

Fort Loramie, the home of the first Kiwanis Club organized in Ohio in 1968 gained recognition Thursday night when the Sidney sponsored club received its charter – and announced that one of its charter members is 94 years old.

Frank Willman, the 94-year-old, will go down in Kiwanis history as being the oldest new-club member ever inducted into the internationally active service organization.

Officers of the Loramie club are Carroll Grimm, president; Donald Braun, first vice president; Urban Ratermann, second vice president; and Melvin Puthoff, secretary-treasurer.

———

Youdas Gene Hickman arrived at just the right time to be chosen as Shelby county’s healthy baby, representative of “Healthy Baby Week,” a feature sponsored by the Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority, April 27 through May 4.

The infant, born to Mr. and Mrs. Chester Hickman, R.R. 1, Quincy, at 12:07 p.m. Sunday, April 28, in Wilson Memorial Hospital, received a layette as a gift from the sorority.

25 years ago

May 4, 1993

The lights went off in Botkins and Anna Wednesday afternoon and the blame was placed on a squirrel.

Starting about 3 p.m., electrical power was off for about 45 minutes in Anna and Botkins and between the villages along County 25A, said Michael Serrer, Sidney office manager for Dayton Power and Light Co.

“We never see anything like this,” said Serrer about the reason for the outage. “This just never happens.”

What happened was a squirrel managed to run across two power lines on a pole along State Street, Botkins, Serrer said. This caused a protective divide on the lines to shut off power because it believed the two wires were touching.

———

WACO, Texas (AP) – A bullet through the head apparently killed cult leader David Koresh as FBI agents swarmed around his compound, but authorities wouldn’t say whether the doomsday prophet shot himself.

Koresh’s body had been found in the ruins of the Branch Davidian compound, which burned to the ground April 19.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

